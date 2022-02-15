$76.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $76.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.06 million and the highest is $77.88 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $294.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.84.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

