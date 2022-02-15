AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Danske cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.03.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

