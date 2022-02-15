AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. The stock had a trading volume of 217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,861. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

