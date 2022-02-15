Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.85 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $11.85 million and $98,000.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

