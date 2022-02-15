ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

