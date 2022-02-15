Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 260.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,848. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.17. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

