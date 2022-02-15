Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.90. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 16,732 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $70.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 93.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $153,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

