Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Down 0.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.89. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.
About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acquired Sales (AQSP)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.