Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $886.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.00 million and the highest is $902.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,519. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $117.92 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.