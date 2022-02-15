Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.65.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
