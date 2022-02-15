Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.