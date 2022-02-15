Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 2,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

