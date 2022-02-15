Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.65. 24,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,054,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

