Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 9.4% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.65. 24,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,054,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
Several research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
