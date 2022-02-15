Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.79.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.60. 28,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

