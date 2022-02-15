Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.