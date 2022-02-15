Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

