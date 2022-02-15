Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.
AEIS stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
About Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.
