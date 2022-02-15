Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

PSCF stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.