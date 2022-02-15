Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

FROG opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

