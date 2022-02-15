Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPOD opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

