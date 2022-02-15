Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1,129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

PRTA opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

