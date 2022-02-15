Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.78. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 292,850 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOIFF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $830.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

