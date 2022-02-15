AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

