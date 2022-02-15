Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Air T alerts:

Shares of Air T stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.43. Air T has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $25,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $103,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.