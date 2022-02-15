Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $218.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

