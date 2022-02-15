Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 177.9% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.