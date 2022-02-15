Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.