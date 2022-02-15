Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.