Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 420,578 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

