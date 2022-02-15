Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after buying an additional 198,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 64.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

