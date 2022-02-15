Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

