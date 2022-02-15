Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 50,400 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $31,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:UGI opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.
In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
