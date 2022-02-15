Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ALEAF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.