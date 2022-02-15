Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 31.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 92,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkaline Water by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the period.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.