Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Earnings Results

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.
Shares of WTER opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on WTER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.