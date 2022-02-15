Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.86.

NYSE ADS opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

