Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,166 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CODI opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

