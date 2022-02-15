Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $238,000 Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

