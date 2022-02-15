Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimball International by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimball International by 390.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.