Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $361.35 million, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

