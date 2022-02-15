Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,700 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRO opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

