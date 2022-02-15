Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 800 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FRP were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 84,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

