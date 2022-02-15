Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $51.65 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

