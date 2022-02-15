Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a PE ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Goff John C acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

