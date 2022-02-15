Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,421,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alto Ingredients worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,050. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.