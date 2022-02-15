Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 147.3% in January

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $339.89. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00.
About Alvopetro Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.