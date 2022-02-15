Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 147.3% in January

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $339.89. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.00.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

