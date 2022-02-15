Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $19.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. 28,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,983. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

