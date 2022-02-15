AMC Networks (AMCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMCX opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.