Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 241,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,127,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

