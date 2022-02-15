American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

