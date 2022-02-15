American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.80 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.44.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. American Express has a one year low of $126.07 and a one year high of $198.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

