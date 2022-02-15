American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.25% of American Software worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 30.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $704.71 million, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.