American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

